Hunt Livestock
Sep. 9: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.22 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.89 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 68 cents-88 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,090
Cow/calf pairs per head: $550-$1,350
Panola Livestock
Sep. 10: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.78 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.66 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.19 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: 95 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 65 cents-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 52 cents-58 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $650-$850
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $850-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $25-$100
Goats per head: $25-$120
Emory Livestock
Sep. 10: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-84 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,600
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Goats per head: $35-$200