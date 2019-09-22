Hunt Livestock

Sep. 16: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Steers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.09 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound

Packer cows: 27 cents-56 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 62 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,460

Cow/calf pairs per head: $820-$1,310

Panola Livestock

Sep. 17: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.72 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound

Steers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.46 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.52 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.46 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound

Heifers more than 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.24 per pound

Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 50 cents-56 cents per pound

Packer bulls — low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls — high yield: 70 cents-82 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head — young bred: $625-$1,100

Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$850

Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $700-$800

Calves per head: $50-$200

Goats per head: $35-$150

Emory Livestock

Sep. 17: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.85 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-80 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000

Stocker cows: 45 cents-85 cents per pound

Calves per head: $20-$250

Goats per head: $35-$150