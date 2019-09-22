Hunt Livestock
Sep. 16: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Steers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.09 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows: 27 cents-56 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 62 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,460
Cow/calf pairs per head: $820-$1,310
Panola Livestock
Sep. 17: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.72 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.46 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 50 cents-56 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 70 cents-82 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $625-$1,100
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$850
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $700-$800
Calves per head: $50-$200
Goats per head: $35-$150
Emory Livestock
Sep. 17: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-80 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 45 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $20-$250
Goats per head: $35-$150