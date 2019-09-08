Panola Livestock
Sep. 3: CarthageSteers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.05-$1.55 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $550-$900
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $650-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $850-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $600-$900
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$125
Emory Livestock
Sep. 3: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 24 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-85 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: N/A
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 50 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $25-$500
Goats per head: $25-$250