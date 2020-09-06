Panola Livestock
Sept. 1: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.52 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.38 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.24 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.22 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.18 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.11 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Goats per head: $85-$175
Emory Livestock
Sept. 1: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-97 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $600-$1,000
Stocker cows: 65 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $65-$200
Longview Livestock
Sept. 3: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.78 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-91 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $660-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head: None
Calves per head: None
Goats per head: $105-$175
Brahman Heifers per 6 head: $950-$1,000