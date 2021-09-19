Hunt Livestock
Sept. 13: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.81 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.09 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.95 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.57 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,280
Pairs: $260-$1,300
Emory Livestock
Sept. 14: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-76 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-97 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Goats per head: $45-$300
Panola Livestock
Sept. 14: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.62 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,050
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $600-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$850
Calves per head: $25-$150
Longview Livestock
Sept. 16: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87.5 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$161 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.16 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 85 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $425-$1,050
Goats per head: $80-$205