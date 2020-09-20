Hunt Livestock
Sept. 14: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.48 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 38 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-92.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $340-$1,340
Cow/calf pairs per head: $500-$1,330
Panola Livestock
Sept. 15: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $600-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,025-$1,600
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $950-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
Sept. 15: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-90 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $600-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $75-$250
Horses per head: $170-$410
Goats per head: $50-$250
Longview Livestock
Sept. 17: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.17 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 32.5 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,280
Goats per head: $45-$240