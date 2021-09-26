Hunt Livestock
Sept. 20: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.93 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.93 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 38 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $260-$290
Pairs: $400-$1,350
Emory Livestock
Sept. 21: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 95 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-93 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Goats per head: $40-$300
Panola Livestock
Sept. 21: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.17-$1.66 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.53 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.20 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 58 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-58 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-87 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 72 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,050
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $725-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$850
Calves per head: $50-$150
Longview Livestock
Sept. 23: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$155 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.72.5 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-99 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $270-$1,350
Calves per head: $50-$280
Goats per head: $40-$275