Panola Livestock
Sept. 22: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.38 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
Sept. 22: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-87 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,100
Stocker cows: 55 cents-80 cents per pound
Calves per head: $75-$250
Horses per head: $75-$500
Goats per head: $45-$200
Longview Livestock
Sept. 24: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-94 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $275-$1,050
Goats per head: $65-$170