Hunt Livestock
Sept. 27: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.79 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-66.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-94 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $285-$1,090
Pairs: $550-$1,360
Emory Livestock
Sept. 28: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 65 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-92 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1 per pound
Goats per head: $50-$350
Panola Livestock
Sept. 28: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.62 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.58 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.34 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.24 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.18 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.08 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 57 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-57 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$750
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,010
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$750
Calves per head: $50-$150
Longview Livestock
Sept. 30: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$152 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 22 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-96.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,135
Calves per head: $200-$235
Goats per head: $125-$180