Sept. 27: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.79 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.33 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.53 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.39 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.10 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-66.5 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-94 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $285-$1,090

Pairs: $550-$1,360

Emory Livestock

Sept. 28: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 65 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.30 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-92 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1 per pound

Goats per head: $50-$350

Panola Livestock

Sept. 28: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.62 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.58 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.34 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.24 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.18 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.08 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 57 cents-67 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-57 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-92 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$750

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$750

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,010

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$750

Calves per head: $50-$150

Longview Livestock

Sept. 30: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$152 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 22 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 40 cents-96.5 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,135

Calves per head: $200-$235

Goats per head: $125-$180

