Hunt Livestock
Sept. 28: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-63 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 41 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,260
Goats per head: $40-$145
Panola Livestock
Sept. 29: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.18 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.86 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.18 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 50 cents-58 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $800-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $50-$200
Emory Livestock
Sept. 29: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-84 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$950
Stocker cows: 50 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $45-$250
Horses per head: $75-$500
Goats per head: $45-$270
Longview Livestock
Oct. 1: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-61 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 35 cents-87 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,170
Cow/calf pairs per head: $680-$1,150
Calves per head: $200-$240
Goats per head: $50-$180