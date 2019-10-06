Hunt Livestock

Sept. 30: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-61 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 61 cents-81 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,475

Cow/calf pairs per head: $700-$1,400

Panola Livestock

Oct. 1: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.65 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: N/A-$1.54 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: N/A-$1.48 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: N/A-$1.46 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: N/A-$1.23 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: N/A-$1.19 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: N/A-$1.32 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: N/A-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: N/A-$1.27 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: N/A-$1.14 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: N/A-$1.07 per pound

Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 52 cents-62 cents per pound

Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 42 cents-52 cents per pound

Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 30 cents-42 cents per pound

Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 70 cents-84 cents per pound

Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $500-$800

Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $450-$600

Stocker cows per head — older bred: $400-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $600-$900

Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $550-$650

Calves per head: $25-$150

Goats per head: $45-$125

Emory Livestock

Oct. 1: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-62 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-85 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000

Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.05 per pound

Calves per head: $10-$250

Horses per head: $150-$450

Goats per head: $35-$200