Hunt Livestock
Sept. 30: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-61 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 61 cents-81 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,475
Cow/calf pairs per head: $700-$1,400
Panola Livestock
Oct. 1: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.65 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: N/A-$1.54 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: N/A-$1.48 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: N/A-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: N/A-$1.23 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: N/A-$1.19 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: N/A-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: N/A-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: N/A-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: N/A-$1.14 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: N/A-$1.07 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 52 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 42 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 30 cents-42 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 70 cents-84 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $500-$800
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $450-$600
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $400-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $600-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $550-$650
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $45-$125
Emory Livestock
Oct. 1: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-85 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $150-$450
Goats per head: $35-$200