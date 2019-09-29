Hunt Livestock
Sept. 23: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-79 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,150
Cow/calf pairs per head: $740-$890
Panola Livestock
Sept. 24: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.22-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.05-$1.56 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: 95 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.38 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 30 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 50 cents-57 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 55 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $600-$1,050
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $50-$200
Goats per head: $45-$150
Emory Livestock
Sept. 24: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-80 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,050
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $50-$500
Goats per head: $25-$200