Faced with growth opportunities and a challenging hiring environment, Ameripack Foods in Hughes Springs raised pay for production workers and began offering hiring and referral bonuses.
Ameripack has been in business for seven years, making and packaging its food products under the Western Grillers, OvenGrillers and Chef Ready Select brands. The company also makes private labels and custom brand ready-to-cook foods, with customers that include restaurants, HEB, Kroger, Sysco and US Foods. The firm's production facility is located inside a former catfish processing facilityHughes Springs.
"As we've grown, our goal has always been the same, and it's really about building the best team we can," said Jim Lincoln, a partner in the business with Greg McMillon.
With that goal in mind, the business raised the beginning rate for production workers from $10 to $15 an hour, with a $1,000 signing bonus available after 90 days. Existing employees can earn a $1,000 referral bonus.
"We've been looking at what's going on in the market, which is affecting everyone," Lincoln said of the job marketing. Still, AmeriPack was able to attract employees at the $10 starting rate.
"We've grown over 60 percent year over year for seven years," he said of the company's sales revenues. "Our opportunities in front of us will easily keep us on that trajectory...."
Current employees also received pay raises.
"This is a big step, but we also think it's critical in order for us to continue on the path we're on. The pandemic kind of accelerated our plans," Lincoln said.
In Longview, Timothy Smith, director of business retention and workforce development for the Longview Economic Development Corp., said "everybody" is struggling when it comes to hiring because of an artificial labor shortage created by such things as the child tax credit that's giving people extra money. He said he's seen companies "sitting on the fence," trying not to invest too much money in raising wages at a time when their revenues might not back up such increases.
"There's not real great news in the market for labor right now," he said.
He also hasn't heard of many industrial or production companies raising wages to address shortages, which he said typically are ranging in about the five to 10-employee range. (The hospitality and restaurant industry are not included in that assessment, although Smith said in those industries the wages aren't "pushing up very much.")
He said many of those companies already are paying in the $18 to 20 range, with benefits. People will apply for the jobs to maintain their unemployment benefits but then won't accept the work. At that point, it's recommended companies report that someone applied for a job but wasn't available to work.
"That's about the only leverage companies have," Smith said.
AmeriPack selected the increase to $15 in the beginning pay rate after looking at pay rates in the area. A few employers that aren't in food manufacturing offer $15 an hour as their production floor rate, Lincoln said.
"When you look at other food manufacturing companies, we are by far the leader now in what we're offering to team members," he said, adding that the company considered how it would attract the "best talent" balanced with what it could afford.
Plans are in place to expand the 57,000-square-foot building in the next couple of years, including production line expansions and improvements and additional freezer and cooling capacity.
The expansion will require the company to about double employment.
With a workforce of 190 people, Lincoln said the business needs an additional 40 to 60 people now, and another 120 people in the next two years.
"We are building the strongest company in the area, and we want to reward those who are contributing to our growth. We’re committed to a culture of sharing our wins with everyone,” said Ameripack partner Greg McMillon.
Potential employees may apply in person at 601 FM 161 S. in Hughes Springs or online at https://ameripackfoods.com/now-hiring/. Additional benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance, along with short-term disability and a program that favors promotion from within the company.
“It’s hard work, but extremely rewarding,” said Plant Manager Mark Holmes.