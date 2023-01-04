Curtis Blakely & Co., an accounting firm with a more than 40-year history in Longview, merged this week with Shreveport-based Heard, McElroy & Vestal.
“The opportunity for HMV and Curtis Blakely and Co. to merge came from a long-term relationship which has continued to strengthen over the past year," said Roy Prestwood, managing partner of Heard, McElroy & Vestal, in a prepared statement. "Our two firms are a natural fit to build relationships and provide opportunities along the I-20 corridor for our clients, our people, and our communities. We are so excited about HMV’s future in Longview with the exceptional team already in place.”
HMV said the merger provides its Longview and East Texas clients with increased local support. The Longview firm "will continue to serve local, regional, and national clients with the added support of the firm’s commitment to servicing and growing the communities in which, they live and work," information from HMV said.
Blake Lackey, president and shareholder of Curtis Blakely & Co, described HMV as a "highly respected firm."
“HMV shares our commitment to providing quality and timely services to clients and we believe the resources we will gain from this merger will enhance our service offerings," he said in a prepared statement. "HMV also shares our commitment to employees, and we are pleased that our employees will be able to continue to build their careers at HMV. We look forward to the future, the growth opportunities this merger affords, and the opportunity to even better serve our clients, employees, and community.”
Heard, McElroy & Vestal describes itself as a "regional professional services and business advisory firm." With a more than 76-year history, it now has offices in Shreveport; Monroe, La.; and Longview. The firm is a Locals Love Us winner and is listed in Forbes as one of America’s Top Recommended Tax and Accounting firms.