Saturday will mark the end of a culinary era in Longview, when Dudley's Cajun Cafe on East Marshall Avenue will serve its final meals.
Owners Dudley and Sheryl Lang announced on Facebook this week that the restaurant would be closing Saturday.
"Thirty years ago, I came to Longview and opened Dudley's Cajun Cafe. We have been voted The Best Cajun food for 28 years in a row. We have also been in Texas Monthly four times as well. All thanks to our loyal customers," Dudley Lang said in the post. "I have had open heart surgery, two heart attacks, a trip to Parkland Burn Institute as a result of an explosion and now I have Parkinson’s Disease. ...Thanks Longview for your patronage, friendship, and business."
The Langs were forced to close their original location on East Marshall Avenue in December 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opened in June 2021 next door as Dudley's Grab & Geaux.
The restaurant again began offering in-restaurant dining in October.
Dudley Lang could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Hours at Dudley's Cajun Cafe for the rest of the week are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday; and 4-8 p.m. Saturday.