The former Hayes RV in Longview will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the coming months, with growth expected under new ownership.
Bish's RV, which is based in Merdian, Ohio, recently purchased Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview.
David Hayes bought the dealership from his father in 1979 and moved it from Methvin and Sixth Streets to Judson Road in 1986. Andy Ellsworth, David Hayes' brother-in-law, also was a part-owner and general manager and has worked at the dealership for 34 years. When David Hayes decided to retire and the dealership sold to Bish's, the new owners asked Ellsworth to remain on as general manager.
The Longview dealership is the 19th of 20 Bish's locations. Until acquiring Hayes RV, Bish's operated from the East Coast to the West Coast and mainly in northern states.
"They've been wanting to get to Texas, specifically, and just hadn't found the right fit," Ellsworth said. "This was a good opportunity for them and a good opportunity for us."
Existing dealership and service customers have likely noticed that the employees' faces are the same after the change, with the exception of people who have been hired since the acquisition.
"They're obviously wanting to grow," Ellsworth said, adding that the change has advantages for the former Hayes RV. As a standalone "mom and pop" store, it didn't have the same buying power as the large company.
"This company gives us some competitive advantage in the marketplace," and provides opportunities to expand the brands the dealership offers, Ellsworth said. Being a part of a larger company also provides opportunities for expanded advertising to reach a broader audience.
The Judson Road location has 10 acres and room to grow its inventory.
"Our inventory is going to expand larger than it has in the past. We look to increase volume, especially in the year to come," Ellsworth said. The dealership stocks about 150 units, and that will grow to 250 to 300 in the coming year.
The dealership employed about 30 people before the sale. That number is up to 38, with more growth expected.
Bish's and Hayes found good fits in each other.
"They are a company that doesn't just go out and buy anybody just to have a dealership. That's not how they operate," Ellsworth said. "They're a lot like us."
"They have a strong business ethic and they take care of their employees," he said.
Bish's also liked that Hayes already was selling the two top travel trailers brands.
"They wanted to align themselves with a dealer that was very respected in their community," Ellswort said. "That is something that drew them to us."
The dealership will be taking advantage of the additional resources provided by the change in ownership.
"I was fortunate enough to have a mentor like David Hayes that taught me not only my business knowledge but how to run a business ethically, and more importantly, how to be a good person," Ellsworth said. "And those tools are what I'm using to integrate into a corporation, but, as far as our dealership, it's just adding new processes to a lot of what we are doing already."