On Tuesday, Betty Madewell welcomed a steady stream of longtime customers as they walked up to her checkout counter with the treasures they'd found in her store, Betty's Antiques.
After first opening in downtown Longview about 29 years ago, she moved her store to Cotton Street one year later, to a much larger, 10,000 square foot building.
"There was no way for me to grow downtown," Madewell said. She's worked with a number of vendors who lease spots in her store over the years.
Madewell is retiring and closing the store at the end of April.
"I've met the most wonderful people," Madewell said.
Old windows and doors lean against the outside of the building. A walk inside is a tour through old black-and-white photos, various kinds of collectible glassware, vinyl records, china cabinets and tables along with a host of other antiques, including an old wheelchair she said reminds her of the one President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used. She apologized for the state of the store, because as people were purchasing larger furniture items, they would empty out the shelves and smaller items were left stacked around the store.
A sign behind the counter offers this advice, "The best time to buy an antique is when you see it," or it might be gone when a person returns to get it.
Sale prices were marked, and a number of items already were marked "sold."
"They're my friends," Madewell said of her customers. "They're not just my customers."
She gestured to numerous Best of East Texas certificates she had received from the Longview News-Journal over the years, and recalled how former Mayor Lou Galosy, who is now deceased, had once presented her with an award for giving the old building new life.
One of her loyal customers, Sikirat Lewis, made her second trip to the store in less than a week on Tuesday.
"I like the old things," she said, adding that she uses them decorate her house. "I love it."
Madewell also has decorated her home in antiques: She in particular likes pink Fenton glass, some of which she has had made into lamps. She said people have asked her if she'll be getting rid of her personal collection — the answer is "no."
Madewell said some 30 years ago she hurt her arm while working at Stemco in Longview, which led her to open the antique store. She had wanted to remain open for one more year, but at 75, she plans to retire to care for a sick family member.
"Nobody wants me to close," she said, adding that, "We have been the largest antique store around for all these years."