The number of homes sold in the Longview area increased nearly 11% in April from a year ago, a rare bright spot in a business landscape that’s been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Believe it or not, with COVID-19, it has not affected the real estate market for our area as of yet,” said Shayne Wilson, an agent with Coldwell Banker Lenhart in Gilmer. “We’re optimistic and we’re hoping that the market continues to hold as people go back to work. And, we are still looking for a good year in real estate.”
Wilson was reacting to a report from the Longview Area Association of Realtors that 280 homes were sold across its 10-county area in April. That was up from 253 a year ago.
Through the first four months of 2020, the association’s tally shows 1,016 homes have been sold, up 9% from the first four months of 2019.
Average sale prices in April dipped 4.7% to $184,167 this year from $193,316 a year ago, according to association data.
Still, area brokers and agents are adjusting to a new normal during the pandemic, which has prompted state and local governments to close and restrict businesses to slow its spread, moves that have triggered big increases in unemployment.
“We are very fortunate in real estate to be able to work one on one with clients, which is ideal in functioning in a COVID-19 environment,” said Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm in Longview. “Because we can take one or two people safely into a home at a time, the ability to show and sell homes is still very viable.”
She added that many functions in a sale and closing “can be handled electronically and contactless,”
Woods and Melanie Northcutt Crocker, owner/broker of Sugar Magnolia Properties, also cited low-interest rates as being favorable to home sales. The national weekly average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage last week was 3.26%, according to Freddie Mac.
Northcutt Crocker said that after an initial slowdown in activity related to the pandemic, buyers and sellers have adjusted and are moving ahead.
“I’ve noticed quite an uptick lately with showings, as people are venturing out more but with precaution,” she said. “People have also been at home for weeks now, so they are either deciding to remodel and start home improvement projects, or maybe deciding they have out grown their space during this time.”
April numbers
Within Longview ZIP codes, real estate professionals sold 75 homes in April, down about 3.9% from 78 sold a year ago. The median sale price was $189,900, up about 1.3% from $187,500 a year ago.
Also in April in the Longview ZIP codes, homes ranging from $100,000 to $199,999 in price accounted for 49.3% of all sales, followed by 26% for homes ranging in price from $200,000 to $299,999 and 9.6% for homes selling for under $100,000.
Active listings in Longview ZIP codes totaled 312 in April, down 18.1% from 381 a year ago.
Homes within the ZIP codes stayed an average of 78 days on the market in April, down 33.3% from 117 a year ago,
Regionally, homes remained on the market an average of 97 days in April, down 14.9% from an average of 114 days a year ago.
The real estate association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.