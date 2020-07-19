Home sales in the 10-county regional market increased during the first six months of this year despite a drop from April to June amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
And within the city of Longview, contractors are building more homes than a year ago.
Real estate professionals sold 886 homes from April to June, down 3.7% from 920 sold during the same quarter in 2019. However, overall home sales climbed 1.4% to 1,622 this year compared with 1,599 sold during the first six months of 2019.
The average sale price also increased for the six-month period by 3.5% to $190,930 from $184,482 a year ago. During June, the average sale price was $209,952, the highest in data going back to 2012.
“Home sales have continually been strong, and at least for our office, 30% stronger than they were this time last year,” Julie Woods, owner/broker of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm, said in a statement. “People spent part of the (COVID-19) quarantine fixing up their homes and are now cashing in.”
Woods and Melanie Northcutt Crocker, owner/broker of Sugar Magnolia Properties, also cited low interest rates.
“The real estate market has been wide open and busier than ever,” Northcutt Crocker said in a statement. “With interest rates still low and our area being primarily a seller’s market, we have seen a huge demand for housing, resulting in many multiple-offer situations. We anticipate a strong second half of the summer leading to a busy fall.”
Statewide, sales of homes priced less than $300,000 have continued to be brisk, Jim Gaines, chief economist for the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, said in a statement. By contrast, the supply of unsold homes in the luxury range (higher than $500,000), increased for the first time this year.
“This disparity exemplifies the shortage of affordable housing during the time when the rocky economic atmosphere may make lower-priced homes look more financially feasible for the potential homebuyer,” Gaines said.
Longview-area ZIP code
Within Longview ZIP codes, homes priced from $100,000 to $199,999 accounted for 44.5% of all sales during the second quarter of 2020, according to the Texas Realtor Data Relevance Project. Homes priced from $200,000 to $299,999 followed at 29.2%.
Real estate professionals sold 248 homes during the second quarter (April through June) of 2020 in the ZIP codes, down about 9.2% from 273 sales that closed during the same quarter in 2019. The median sale price during the quarter was $186,900, up about 2.6% from a year ago.
Active listings in the Longview ZIP codes totaled 293 during the second quarter, down 23.5% from 383 in 2019.
Homes spent an average of 99 days on the the market during the second quarter in the ZIP codes, down about 14.7% from 116 a year ago.
Homes spent an average of 93 days in the market regionally during the second quarter, according to the Longview Association of Realtors. That compares with an average of 104 days during the same quarter in 2019.
The Longview real estate association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.
Longview home permits
Building permits issued for single-family homes within Longview are outpacing the first six months of 2019, according to data from the city’s Development Services Department. The city issued 82 permits for the six-month period, up 67.3% from 49 permits issued for the same period n 2019.
Homebuilders took out more permits for the six-month period in 2020 even though the city issued none in February.
The city issued 15 permits in June, with JPI Development LP taking out six of the total for its 56-lot Page Creek Trail subdivision under construction off Page Road in northeast Longview. Each townhome has a permit value of $150,000, will cover 1,550 square feet and have 10 to 12 rooms.
JPI project engineer Joe Hart III said the coronavirus pandemic is not hurting townhome construction and sales. His wife, Judy, is selling the homes.
‘Fast as we can build them’
“We’re moving townhomes as fast as we can build them,” Hart said.
He said the townhomes are increasing steadily in price and will be in the $220,000 range. Buyers are mostly empty nesters or young professionals.
Demand is driving homebuilding, Hart said.
“There is still a shortage of houses right now,” he said.
Homebuilder Erich Cox, owner of Three III Enterprise LLC, said he is not seeing a slowdown in homebuilding. He took out a permit in June for a 2,128-square-foot home at 1505 Booker St.
The home has a permit value of $150,000 and falls under the South Longview Incentive Program, in which the city waives fees to encourage new construction of more affordable homes.
The potential buyer likely will be owning his or her first home, Cox said
Permits for single-family homes had an average value of $178,580 during the first half of 2020, down 1.5% from $181,321 in 2019.
As with all building permit values, the listed value is the construction cost and does not take into account other factors that go into the sale price of a home, including land, the builder’s profit and real estate professional’s commission.