The Longview-area residential real estate market, which had been immune so far to the pandemic-related economic downturn hitting other industries, slowed in May.
The Longview Area Association of Realtors said sales in its 10-county region fell 15% from a year ago, with a bigger slump within Longview city limits.
But area real estate brokers said factors beyond COVID-19 and the longer-standing energy industry slump were to blame. Despite the monthly blip, area home sales through the first five months of 2020 are still outpacing 2019.
The association reported sales of 281 homes in May, down from 331 a year ago. The average sale price was unchanged: Homes were going for $198,574 in May compared to $198,138 a year ago.
Through May, brokers and agents had sold 1,297 homes, up about 2.7% from 1,263 homes sold during the same period a year ago.
“Real estate has seen quite an uptick over the last month, and we are definitely not considering this time a recession,” said Melanie Northcutt Crocker, broker of Sugar Magnolia Properties.
“Home-sale numbers are reportedly down from a year ago, of course, due to a slower March and April, but we are anticipating a fast and furious summer and fall.”
Home sales continued to move despite the global pandemic, Julie Woods, broker of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate said in a statement. “During a quarantine a lot of people finished up their home-improvement projects and decided it was time to move onward and upward.”
Woods, Northcutt Crocker and broker Lateefah Pruitt of State Realty also cited low interest rates as driving strong sales. Woods said most buyers are getting interest rates ranging from 2.99% to 3.5%.
“Interest rate is still great, and banks are busy pre-qualifying” prospective buyers for mortgages,” Pruitt said.
In her business, Pruitt said she’s not seen a downturn due to COVID-19, which caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs, at least temporarily, while restaurants, stores and other businesses shut down.
She said the people who are buying homes remain employed.
“When you purchase a home, you have to have your employment (continuity) going back two years,” Pruitt said.
She said her buyers include nurses and people who are self employed. She said she sells all over East Texas.
Within Longview ZIP codes, brokers and agents sold 76 homes in May, down about 16.5% from 91 a year ago.
The median price for a home sold within Longview ZIP codes was $197,500 in May, 11.1% higher than the median sale price of $177,700 a year ago.
Homes ranging in price from $100,000 to $199,999 accounted for 41.9% of all sales within the Longview ZIP codes in May, followed by 37.8% for selling for $200,000 to $299,999.
Properties priced at $200,000 or lower are selling within hours or days of being put on the market, Woods said.
Active listings within the ZIP codes totaled 307 in May, a drop of 19.2% from 380 active listings a year ago.
Homes within the ZIP codes spent an average of 104 days on the market in May, down 13.3% from 120 days a year ago.
Homes regionally spent an average of 90 days on the market in May, down 12.6% from 103 a year ago.
The real estate association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.