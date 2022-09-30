A new company plans to locate in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road, eventually creating at least 25 full-time jobs and investing at least $22 million in a new facility there.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors on Thursday approved an incentive agreement with Merit Fabricators Inc. to give the company 18.4 acres of vacant land, with a value of $643,000, in exchange for meeting those investment and employment goals. Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO, said the company wants to begin construction quickly, but a timeline is not yet known. The agreement with Merit must still be finalized, which is expected to happen within 90 days.
The agreement would require Merit to make an investment of at least $15 million in the first year and at least $7 million in the second year. The first year would require at least an average of 10 full-time employees and an additional 15 employees in the second year.
LEDCO also will recommend that the Longview City Council and Harrison County Commissioners Court enter into tax abatement agreements with the company to forgive 50% of Merit's property taxes, each year for 10 years.
The land is not actually inside the city of Longview right now, but LEDCO directors on Thursday also voted to ask the Longview City Council to annex the remaining land it still owns in the business park, consisting of four lots totaling 32 acres on the east side of the business park. It's located near the former Neiman Marcus distribution facility, which is now closed and under new ownership. Mansfield said the facility's current owners also will be seeking annexation by the city of Longview.
Merit Fabricators is a part of Fort Lauderdale-based Allied Steel Buildings.
Mansfield said the company is a custom metal building manufacturer that has built sports stadiums and other facilities, for instance. The jobs are "very high skilled" and the company is heavily into robotics, he said.
"Fantastic job," board chairman Natalie Lynch told the LEDCO staff on Thursday.