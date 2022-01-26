Kites hanging from the ceiling of the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center on Tuesday night illustrated a theme the Longview Chamber of Commerce celebrated during its annual banquet.
It also was reflected in flat glass awards presented to officials with the city of Longview, Gregg County, Christus Good Shepherd and Longview Regional Medical Center, each inscribed with a quote from Winston Churchhill: “Kites rise highest against the wind – not with it.'"
The chamber's annual banquet in years past presented awards to the large business of the year and industry of the year, for instance. This year, though, the Chamber recognized the city and county and two local hospitals for the way they helped the community navigate through Covid 19 during the past two years. and a winter storm that shut Longview and much of Texas down a year ago.
"Each have demonstrated amazing leadership, fortitude, commitment and love for our community," said Kevin Hood, the Chamber's 2022 chairman of the board. He took over Tuesday night from outgoing chairwoman Dana Parr.
"The continuous challenges have been a strong head wind. However, as Sir Winston Churchill said, 'Kites rise highest against the wind – not with it,'" Hood continued. "They have worked together in ways they probably never imagined.
For the past two years, these organizations have endured when everything seemed to be a struggle. In spite of the head winds, our hospitals, the city and the county have held true to their mission."
The evening included the presentation of four video Hood said were designed to "help us remember how we have faced head winds," Hood said.
Videos showed business owners talking about navigating and surviving the COVID-19 shutdown. Later a public works employee talked about spending five days at the public works office, sleeping in two chairs she pulled together, so she could help respond to the winter storm.
Theatre Longview and ArtsView Children's Theatre also presented skits that made the audience laugh as they joked about some of the difficulties of the past two years. A support group chanted, "One ply, two ply, three ply more, I have enough and I don't need more."
In another skit, a man said in his best East Texas accent "Can you believe it? The city doesn't own a snow plow," and in yet another skit a man got in trouble at work for spending too much waiting for the update that Mayor Andy Mack provided online every day in the early days of the pandemic.
In another video, Mack praised the city's public servants for the sacrifices they made in the past two years, working without complaint while they continued to respond to medical and other kinds of emergencies.
County Judge Bill Stoudt recalled in another video calling State Rep. Jay Dean, a former Longview mayor, when Longview initially was overlooked for a vaccine hub.
"That was unacceptable to me," he said, recalling successful efforts to open a vaccine hub in Longview, ensuring that people didn't have to drive to Tyler to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it first came out.
"Historically, our Chamber presents the Large Business of the Year, Industry of the Year, and our Chairman’s Award at the Banquet. This year we have opted to recognize our county and city for their commitment to work together — to face the head winds and lead us forward," announcer Mark Robinson said as county and city officials were presented their awards.
Todd Hancock, CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System, and Steve Gordon, CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center, accepted awards for the hospitals.
"This evening we are recognizing both of our hospitals CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Medical System for their commitment and service to our trade area," Robinson said.