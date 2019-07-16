Longview Chamber of Commerce members danced for a Facebook video after the business group earned the Chamber of the Year Award from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives on Monday.
"It's certainly fun to be here and see our chamber staff be recognized by 800 of their peers," Chuck King, chairman of the 1,000-member chamber, said Tuesday morning.
King, who did not attend the national chamber executives convention in Long Beach, California, said many chambers across the country received awards, but described the Chamber of the Year as being the most prestigious honor.
Referring to chamber President and CEO Kelly Hall, King said, "It is amazing to see how recognizable Kelly is to the entire chamber of commerce industry."
Chamber of the Year, sponsored by MemberClicks, is the most competitive award that the national association presents and is the only globally recognized industry award that honors top chambers, the Longview chamber said in a written statement.
The Longview chamber achieved the award based on meeting minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas, the chamber said. The association, based in Alexandria, Virginia, said the criteria are based on population in the service area, the number of businesses in the service area, restricted revenue as a percentage of total revenue, total revenue and current number of members.
While Hall did not indicate how much competition the Longview chamber faced, the statement said the national association has 9,000 members from 1,300 chambers from throughout the world, including 93 of the top 100 U.S. metro areas. Chambers from throughout the United States and Canada competed.
Chambers submitted a detailed application that peer chamber executives scored to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an in-person interview before a panel of chamber professionals.
The Longview chamber prevailed over finalist chambers from Grapevine and Kalispell, Montana, Hall said. The Longview chamber was a finalist in 2011 but lost to Lafayette, Louisiana.
"Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, business development and quality of life," the statement said.
Hall said the chamber board set forth a new direction in 2015 with the strategic plan REACH, which stands for Redevelopment, Education, Advocacy, Collaboration and Health.
"Our work is strategic, intentional and is being recognized nationwide," Hall said. She said the chamber's work reminds her of lyrics from a song by musician Matthew West: "If not us — then who? If not now — then when?"
King said the chamber received a crystal trophy.
"I am just proud of the way that Kelly and her staff represent our chamber and the community and the city of Longview," he said.
Hall, who has headed the chamber since 2005, also drew praise at the statewide level.
"When I looked at it (the award), it is significant to me because it is attributable to the hard work, the excellent programming, the knowledge and the excellence demonstrated every day by Kelly and her staff," said Aaron Cox, executive administrator of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives. "Just congratulations to them. It is well deserved and certainly an accomplishment for both the chamber itself and the business community."