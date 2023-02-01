Outgoing chairman Kevin Hood passes the gavel to Jessica LaRue at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards ceremony Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Outgoing chairman Kevin Hood speaks at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards ceremony Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
R.E.A.C.H. Team Member of the Year award recipient Linda Voyles speaks at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards ceremony Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. representatives accept the Large Business of the Year award at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards ceremony Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
INDEVCO Plastics representatives Marissa Bradshaw, left, and Rick Sepulveda accept the Manufacturer of the Year award from Brian Daugbjerg and Kevin Hood at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards ceremony Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kevin Hood, right, presents the Chairman's Award to Ken Hall at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards ceremony Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Brad Tidwell, left, conducts a virtual interview with Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Texas 2036, at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards ceremony Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
As the 88th Legislature's wheels start turning, the nonprofit organization Texas 2036 says it will advocate for rural and urban Texas.
"We're thinking long-term about the big things," and using solid data in its work, said Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Texas 2036.
Spellings is the former president of the University of North Carolina system and also previously served as the U.S. Secretary of Education and White House Domestic Policy Advisor. She also previously served as legislative director and chief committee clerk for the Texas House of Representatives.
Spellings was supposed to have been present Tuesday to address the Longview Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting and banquet. However, winter weather hitting the Dallas-Forth Worth area this week prevented her from traveling to Longview.
Instead, she addressed the crowd at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center remotely, with Brad Tidwell, president and CEO of VeraBank, leading her through questions to explain the work of Texas 2036. He is a board member for the organization.
Texas 2036 — which was named for the state's approaching 200th birthday — is a bipartisan organization, Spellings said. It has a mission "to enable Texans to make policy decisions through accessible data, long-term planning and statewide engagement," with a vision that "Texas is the best place to live and work," the website says.
Texas 2036 has set 36 goals for Texas that touch on economic development, education, health care accessibility and affordability, clean water, clean air and broadband access, among others.
Texas 2036, which helped push 40 bills through in the previous legislative session, will take those issues and others to a Legislature facing the question of how it will spend a large surplus.
The state, Spellings said, has a "significant surplus" of more than $32 billion. That money could go toward things such as property tax relief, teacher and state employee pay, or water projects, for instance.
"It's going to be quite the balancing act," she said.
She touted the data she says Texas 2036 uses n its work and encouraged people to see what's available on the website texas2036.org/.
The banquet also saw the chamber present annual awards:
Ken Hall, former pastor at First Baptist Church in Longview and president emeritus of Buckner International, received the Chairman's Award, which is the highest award available from the Longview Chamber of Commerce;
INDEVCO Plastics received the Manufacturer of the Year Award;
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. was recognized as the Large Business of the Year; and
Linda Voyles received the R.E.A.C.H. Team Member of the Year award.
Also, Kevin Hood, outgoing chamber board chairman, passed the gavel to 2023 board chairwoman Jessica LaRue.
Jo Lee Ferguson wishes she kept her maiden name - Hammer - because it was perfect for a reporter. She’s a local girl who loves writing about her hometown. She and LNJ Managing Editor Randy Ferguson have two children and a crazy husky.