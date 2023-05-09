The Longview Chamber of Commerce recognized three small businesses at its annual Small Business Solutions Luncheon this past week.
Trucking and logistics firm PDQ America received the "Rising Star" award; Mark Puckette was named Entrepreneur of the Year for Not a Mark Window Cleaning; and Forbes & Butler Visual communications was recognized as the Small Business of the Year and Jason Butler was remembered. Butler, a co-owner of Forbes & Butler, died recently in a motorcycle wreck.
The event also featured guest speaker and East Texas native Stephen Capps, who owns TX Gates. He spoke to the group about what it means to "Pull up and Thrive." Capps hosts a podcast called "Pull up and Thrive,” which is available on all podcast platforms.
“Let’s not let these moments and snapshots define you,” Capps said. “Cross over the line, face the fear. When you come up against roadblocks, rely on actual information. Whenever life treats you wrong, remember intense acceptance; whenever life has you back on your heels, remember to have confidence. Be the ones that cross the line; be the one that does not quit. Be the one that serves and gives and labors for your customers; be the one that finds the mindset of freedom.”
The graduates of Leadership Longview 2023 class also were recognized. during the event.