From staff reports
Two Longview Chamber of Commerce honored two local businesses and a leader in the community this past week during its annual meeting and awards ceremony.
This year’s meeting featured a panel of business leaders who discussed how they “strived and thrived” when faced with unfamiliar challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the chamber.
Tuesday’s event began with a reception at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University, followed by the awards and panel discussion.
“The Longview Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to present the successes of its challenging 2020 year,” said Dana Parr, 2020/2021 chairwoman of the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
These two business were recognized for their exceptional efforts in making a difference in the community, according to the chamber.
“They are creating jobs and employing area residents, exhibiting growth through innovation and financial sustainability, and exhibiting corporate citizenship through contributions to the Longview community,” the chamber said in a statement.
Flint Hills Resources was named Industry of the Year.
The refining and manufacturing company has headquarters in Kansas and offers fuels, aromatics, olefines, polymers, biofuels and more that are used in products such as food packaging, toothbrushes, construction materials, toys, television and mobile electronics screens and more.
This company has been active with the Longview Chamber of Commerce for more than 25 years, supporting business and community initiatives, according to the chamber.
Flint Hills Resources awards the Longview Fire Department with a Helping Heroes grant for training, education, equipment and emergency notification needs. The comapny also is actively involved with Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement programs and initiatives.
Texas Oncology – Longview Cancer Center was named the Large Business of the Year. The center has a team of doctors, physician assistants and others who offer chemotherapy and infusion, radiation and other treatments.
Texas Oncology has been active in the chamber for more than 25 years and is part of an initiative to bring state-of-the-art cancer therapy closer to home, according to the chamber. Richard Manley, a former Longview councilman, was honored with The Chairman’s Award.
Manley, who owns a medical supply company, has served his community through his time on the Longview City Council and the Longview Chamber of Commerce and was part of the team that started the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy. He also was co-chair of the City of Longview Vision 2015 Committee that produced the Comprehensive Plan.