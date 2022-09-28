The Longview Chamber of Commerce has joined a lawsuit against the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau challenging the legality of changes made by the agency to the Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices examination manual.
Other groups involved in the lawsuit are the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Texas Bankers Association, American Bankers Association, Independent Bankers Association of Texas and Consumer Bankers Association.
Kelly Hall, Longview Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the lawsuit is challenging "bad policy" that allows Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices "to exceed its statutory authority outlined in the Dodd-Frank Act."
The Longview chamber believes "in protecting our trade area’s economic environment, so businesses can thrive. ... To demonstrate our commitment to businesses, we have joined in partnership with the U.S. Chamber and banker associations to firmly oppose discrimination in any form and remain fully committed to expanding access to financial products among underserved communities across this nation," Hall said in a statement. "The Longview Chamber unreservedly supports fair, objective and transparent enforcement of civil rights and fair lending laws, but recent changes made to the Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices exam manual by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau represent an enormous self-expansion of the agency’s authority that stands contrary to law and the intent of Congress."
Hall added that the changes "raise profound substantive and procedural legal concerns, but they also threaten banks’ ability to deliver the products and services millions of Americans rely on to meet their financial needs."
On March 16, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau revised its examination manual to reflect a new belief that the “unfairness” prong of the Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices definition can be applied to allegedly discriminatory practices.
Congress has never used the statutory concepts of “unfairness” and “discrimination” interchangeably, according to the Longview chamber.
"Rather, they are distinct, and each has a well-established meaning and scope of application," the chamber said in a statement. "Congress did not authorize or intend for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to 'fill gaps' between the clearly articulated boundaries of anti-discrimination statutes with its Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices authority.
"These changes affect every consumer product and service banks offer today and could limit access to the financial tools millions of hardworking Americans rely on to meet their needs."