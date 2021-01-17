The Longview Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual meeting and banquet to April 20 because of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area.
“Because we care about our customers, we believe postponing the meeting is in the best interest of everyone,” the chamber said in a statement.
Two companies will be honored during the banquet, Flint Hills as Manufacturer of the Year and Texas Oncology as Large Employer of the Year.
No speaker is scheduled for the event. Dana Parr, chair of the board, will be joined by representatives from Flint Hills and Texas Oncology in a discussion on resiliency and navigating COVID-19 through their corporate lens, according to the chamber.
Richard Manley also will be honored with the Chairman’s Award.
A welcome reception for new members is scheduled 5 to 6 p.m. April 20 in the lobby area of the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University.
The meeting will be held 6 to 7 p.m. in the Belcher Center auditorium, and a reception is scheduled 7:15 to 8 p.m. at Pinecrest Country Club.