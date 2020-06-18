A virtual fourth annual HealthyView Summit of the Longview Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a keynote speech by a researcher who helps participants optimize their work environments.
The chamber said speaker Rebecca Heiss’ research has been designated “transformative” by the National Science Foundation. She taught at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, and she was recruited to be among the founding faculty of a startup school to nurture entrepreneurs.
Heiss is the founder and CEO of Icueity, an app that provides users feedback on their personal and professional traits.
Registration is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. To register, go to longviewchamber.com .
For information, contact Dave Jochum at (903) 237-4000 or djochum@longviewtx.com .