Demand is up for raw materials made by Longview-area chemical companies that are being used in manufacturing personal protective equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19 and other products.
Westlake Chemical, which operates on the Eastman Chemical Co. campus south of Longview, said orders are up for resins used in production of face masks.
“We produce the raw material,” said Matthew Bryan, plant manager for Westlake’s Longview operations. “We do not produce the finished goods.”
In addition to resins used for making what’s referred to as PPE, he said the pandemic also has created more demand for resins used in food packaging.
“Everything that you buy is encased in plastic,” Bryan said. “If you look at an I.V. bag, there are a number of different resins. Our resins go into a number of medical applications.”
He couldn’t say how much additional production was being used specifically for manufacturing PPEs.
“We have a number of different production lines,” he said. “Some of these lines make tens of thousands of pounds per hour.”
Houston-based Westlake has 500 direct and indirect employees in Longview, Human Resources Manager Linda Hill said. However, she said most of the employees are currently working from home because of COVID-19.
Flint Hills Resources Longview, a subsidiary of Koch, produces materials that are needed for making medical and health-care equipment, spokeswoman Deanna Altenhoff said in a statement.
She said polypropylene produced at the plant is used by manufacturers to make critical components for COVID-19 testing kits as well as packaging for cleaning products, such as the tops of disinfecting wipes containters and plastic closures for hand sanitizers.
“Flint Hills Resources Longview typically runs at full capacity, and we sell the product the facility is capable of making,” Altenhoff said. “While demand is the same, some of the end users are busier than others, particularly for sanitizing/cleaning supplies, COVID-19 tests and nutritional beverages.”
Flint Hills, which produces roughly 100 grades of polypropylene, has 84 employees and about 80 contractors in Longview, she said.
Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations, Longview’s biggest manufacturer with about 1,500 employees, also has seen its raw materials being used in manufacturing PPEs.
Brad Belote, a spokesman based at corporate headquarters in Kingsport, Tennessee, said Eastman has donated materials to a variety of organizations throughout the world to help in manufacturing such equipment, including face shields and replacement lenses for safety glasses.
All three companies ship their products throughout the world.