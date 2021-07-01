Chick-fil-A at Gilmer Road and West Loop 281 in Longview will double its parking and drive-thru capacity in the coming months.
"It's been a long time coming," said Chuck King, Longview Chick-fil-A franchise owner. "We kind of outgrew our lot. We needed some more real estate."
Diners have regularly entered the Chick-fil-A parking lot and drive-thru from a Gilmer Road entrance south of Loop 281, behind CVS. Chick-fil-A didn't own that property, but has now acquired the lot to accommodate the parking and drive-thru expansion.
Customers have supported Chick-fil-A, and the number of employees needed to run the store has increased, King said. Those employees typically all drive to work in their own cars.
The pandemic, though, also prompted changes in how the restaurant operates.
"We had to react during the COVID pandemic in some ways to compensate and serve our customers that couldn't come in," King said. Dine-in services at local Chick-fil-A restaurants have been closed for more than a year, although King said he's hoping they reopen next month.
Pandemic adjustments included starting a delivery service that means each location has eight or nine vehicles "that stay busy all the time," King said. They also take up parking spots at the restaurant.
"Then we have curbside that we started, and that's been a huge thing," King said. "We took up parking for that, and then we added, with some of those orange cones, we added a second makeshift drive-thru lane that's worked out extremely well.
"As we think about reopening, we've taken up just about all our parking."
That left him with a decision: Should the restaurant "unwind" the new areas of business it created — delivery and curbside?
"They've turned out to be quite successful," King said, comparing eliminating those new business avenues to putting toothpaste back in the bottle.
"We're doubling our parking. We're doubling our drive-thru capacity and rerouting it so it doesn't corkscrew about the building and create traffic jams," he said.
The drive-thru will begin queuing at the back of the lot instead of down the side of the building. It also will become a double drive-thru, from order to delivery, King said.
That gives the restaurant some of its parking back, and there will be more parking in the back, primarily for employees so customers can use the closest parking. The number of parking spaces will increase from 62 to about 130.
"It just ought to be such a better experience and less congestion for our customers," King said. "It can be cumbersome to come off and on our lot. Now, hopefully, we'll have a little bit more to work with."
King didn't have an exact time line for when the work will start, but the permitting process has started with the city of Longview.
In the meantime, King said his restaurants are trying to get employees hired to reopen dining rooms early in July.
"We're having staffing issues. It's become a huge thing for all businesses I know of," King said. "It takes a lot of staff, and we've been trying to hire up for that for several months."