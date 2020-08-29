Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hurwitz of Longview owner Steve Bratteli says sales have mostly returned to normal since the store was allowed to reopen after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
“June and July were good months for us,” said Bratteli, who purchased the 93-year-old business in 1979. “We’re not seeing growth, but March, April and May was the difficult period.”
During the shutdown, Bratteli said not being deemed an essential business meant the store was completely closed.
“But we kept a couple of people in the store in case someone needed to pick up an alteration, and we had some people that had funerals that needed help,” he said. “We were only able to help one person at a time in those instances.”
While sales have started to return to normal, Bratteli said there are some things that have changed since reopening. “Outside of protocols we never had before — the cleaning and the masks and the social distancing and the having limited number of people in the store at a time — the items we are selling are different.”
Bratteli believes because fewer, large public events are being held because of the pandemic, customers’ clothing needs have changed.
“We’ve sold out of a lot of sportswear. People tend to buy clothing when they have a special occasion, a trip, an event,” he said. “So, if they’re wearing more sportswear, they’re buying more sportswear.
“Our gift business has been good, the women’s business has been good,” he added. “Traffic has been OK but irregular — we’ll have a slow day and then a busier day — but it feels normal.”
Hurwitz Man’s Shop was opened by Hyman Hurwitz in Kilgore in 1927. The business moved to Longview 20 years later and is at {span}2002 Judson Road{/span}.
“We’re here, we’ll be here and we’re happy to be here,” Bratteli said. “Longview is a great market.”