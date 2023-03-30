Longview would get its first QuikTrip — or QT — gas station in a proposal presented to the city of Longview.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month gave its approval to a proposed zoning change that would allow the gas station to be built at the southeast corner of Eastman Road and the Interstate 20 access road.
The rezone would give a "heavy commercial" designation to 5.159 acres. Part of the land where the station would be built is already zoned correctly.
The land also is outside the city limits, City Planner Angela Choy told the commission, and the company is seeking the rezone and for the land to be annexed into Longview at the same time. The two requests will go before the City Council for consideration in April.
QuikTrip is a privately held company that has headquarters in Tulsa. The company was founded in 1958 and today has more than 900 stores in 14 states and more than 24,000 employees. The closest location is on Interstate 20 near Lindale.