A more than $200,000 project at the Longview Dream Center would help prepare the facility to become a distribution hub for the Tyler-based East Texas Food Bank.
The Longview Dream Center, at 803 Gilmer Road, provides free food and clothing to community members in need.
A recent building permit application to the city of Longview places the project's construction value at $220,000.
"The East Texas Food Bank has given a grant to the Longview Dream Center as part of our strategic plan to invest in our partners to help increase capacity of the neighbors we serve," said Rebecca Berkley, communications and marketing director for the East Texas Food Bank, in an email. "The grant is for a new walk-in cooler, dry storage expansion, a new forklift and new van."
She said the grant is for $261,610.
A representative for the Longview Dream Center was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier this year, the East Texas Food Bank had announced the opening of a Longview Resource Center in the former Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church on Mobberly Avenue.
Berkley said the former church building was found to have "structural deficiencies" that made upgrades to the facility financially infeasible.
"The ETFB plans to open at a different location in Longview," she said.
The new pantry/resource center should open next year, she said.