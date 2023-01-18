Longview residents can help craft the future of economic development in the city through a survey that is part of "Advance Longview."
The planning initiative is through the Longview Economic Development Corp.
LEDCO hired Boyette Strategic Advisors, which is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, to work with the organization to develop a five-year strategic plan. The survey, which is available at tinyurl.com/2ebeukw3, is part of that process.
"We're excited to see the results of the survey and help us determine a more efficient and focused direction for economic development," said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO president and CEO.
Information from LEDCO said Advance Longview will "identify strategies that will lead to continued economic development success in our community."
The planning process will help LEDCO become more efficient, Mansfield said.
The process will address issues related to job creation and retention LEDCO reported, including:
"Recommendations on targeted industry sectors; understanding the needs of existing business and industry; identifying workforce development opportunities; defining sustainable growth strategies; and exploring Longview’s inventory of available business sites."
Participants do not have to provide their names to participate in the survey.
The nine-question survey takes minutes to complete and includes questions about Longview's strengths as a place to live and work and challenges to success in economic development in the city.