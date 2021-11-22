In the newer North Business Park, Dollar General and the Gap e-commerce distribution center that is under construction occupy about 250 acres, leaving a couple of 40-acre lots and a few smaller 20-acre lots for a total of about 150 to 160 acres left there, meaning the park is almost full five years after it opened. According to LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield, available land and buildings are limited in Longview and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.