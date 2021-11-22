The Longview Economic Development is facing a challenge.
Available land and buildings that could be used to help attract companies to the market are limited in Longview and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
"Where do we go from here," said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO, explaining the reason for a presentation he gave to the organization's board of directors this past week.
Mansfield's presentation reviewed the properties LEDCO markets, including the remaining land in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road in South Longview and the North Business Park off Judson Road. He also included privately-owned buildings LEDCO helps market, such as the vacant Ball/Rexam building on Fisher Road and the Neiman Marcus distribution center which will be ending operations after the holidays in the Longview Business Park and other smaller buildings across town.
"It was more of a bringing it to the attention of the board, that we need to start being a little proactive," he said.
Mansfield said LEDCO is receiving requests for information from businesses it can't respond to, for instance, companies that are a looking for 200 or 500 acres of land that is served by rail.
"And that's missed opportunities because we don't have that currently in our inventory," he said.
The Longview Business Park consists of about 500 acres, but most of it is developed. Aviagen, which will operate a facility that incubates and hatches breeder chicks, will take up 15 to 20 acres of the remaining land. Mansfield said that leaves a couple smaller lots in the park and the rest consists of undevelopable floodway and floodplain.
In the newer North Business Park, Dollar General and the Gap e-commerce distribution center that is under construction occupy about 250 acres, leaving a couple of 40-acre lots and a few smaller 20-acre lots for a total of about 150 to 160 acres left there. That means the park is almost full five years after it opened.
"I guess that just goes to show that we do need to start thinking about where do we go from here, what are our next steps," Mansfield said.
No action was taken on the report, he added, but he was making the board aware the issue needs to be at top of LEDCO's radar in the coming year.
"We'll continue to look at opportunities within the city and within our extra-territorial jurisdiction," he said.