Legend Energy Services has laid off 118 employees from its Longview facility, the first major job losses in Gregg County in more than a year.
The company, with headquarters in Oklahoma City, "focuses on fracturing, coiled tubing, industrial nitrogen, fluid pumping, and crane services," according to its Facebook page.
A notice from the Texas Workforce Commission said the workers at the Longview site were laid off May 15.
A spokeswoman at Legend Energy Services' corporate office declined to comment Friday.
The layoffs come amid an unemployment rate that continues to decline in the Longview metropolitan statistical area of Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties.
The state workforce commission reported Friday that the Longview area posted a rate of 6.9% in April, a decline from 7.8% in March. The rate in April 2020 — after pandemic-related business closures had taken effect — was 11.8%.
This past year saw several Longview-area companies shed workers related to the pandemic.
In July, the privately run Bradshaw State Jail outside Henderson announced it was laying off 229 employees after the Texas Department of Criminal Justice indicated it planned to idle the correctional facility.
Saulsbury Industries notified the Texas Workforce Commission in May 2020 that it would furlough or lay off 58 employees at its fabrication plant in Henderson, citing a downturn in the oil and gas industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April 2020, oilfield services company Halliburton laid off 233 employees and closed its Kilgore facility with operations there moving to Bossier City.
And fracking company FTS International Services furloughed 59 employees in April 2020 from its facility at 1704 E. Whaley St. in Longview.