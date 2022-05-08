A Longview law firm helped win a $41.8 million patent infringement lawsuit in federal court in Marshall.
A jury in April awarded the money to biotechnology company Seagen Inc. in a lawsuit against Daiichi Sankyo Co. LTD. The lawsuit had accused Daiichi of infringing a cancer treatment pharmaceutical patent developed by Seagen.
Attorneys Johnny Ward, Wes Hill and Andrea Fair of the Longview firm Ward, Smith & Hill were part of the team of attorneys for the plaintiff.
"The four-day trial took place in U.S. Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap’s courtroom in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Marshall. As part of the verdict, the jury rejected claims by Daiichi Sankyo and co-defendant AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals challenging the validity of Seagen’s patent at the heart of the dispute," the Longview firm reported. "Seagen filed the lawsuit in October 2020 for infringement of U.S. Patent No. 10,808,039, which relates to a type of cancer therapy that links chemotherapeutic drugs to antibodies using cleavable amino acid units."
According to the lawsuit, Daiichi used Seagen’s patent in its Enhertu medication, earning more than $522 million in sales through the date of trial.
“We worked with an incredible team to show how Seagen’s drug technology was willfully infringed and used by the defendant to make millions,” said Johnny Ward, co-founder of the Longview firm, in a prepared statement. “We are proud the jury agreed with our side.”
The Longview attorneys worked with trial attorneys Michael Jacobs, Matthew Chivvis, Bryan Wilson and Matthew Kreeger of Morrison & Foerster.