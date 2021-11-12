Street Licious, a Longview food truck that serves a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches, has expanded its culinary offerings with the addition of Street Licious Hot Dogs.
"We actually have had the hot dog cart a couple of years now," said Judy Raiford, whose husband, Don, is the culinary master of the Street Licious kitchen. He's been working to perfect what the hot dog cart is serving.
"We decided it was time, and he's got a lot of good recipes to try," she said. The cart made its first official stop with the Street Licious food truck Thursday at Chuggs Tea & Water Co. on McCann Road. Raiford said that right now, under city rules, the cart may only operate at the same location as the Street Licioius food truck, unless it's a private catering event.
Initial offerings will include a plain hot dog and a chili and cheese hot dog. Cole slaw from the food truck and Don Raiford's special avocado mix will be served as well. They'll expand the menu from there.
"We're trying to bring in something that you can't go to the store and make," Judy Raiford said.
Regina Herron and David Weese are managing the hot dog cart for the Raifords. They have a combined 50 years of experience in the restaurant business.
"They're wonderful," Raiford said.