Jasmine Smith opened Gymdaze Studio in October, offering one-on-one gymnastics training in Longview.
Smith said she cheered for East Texas All Stars for 10 years and coached gymnastics and tumbling while she was in high school and college.
"So many parents just wanted private lessons," she said.
She works part-time as the marketing director for Longview World of Wonders, a children's discovery center in downtown. She said the combination of her job at LongviewWOW and now her studio works out really well — allowing her to use her college degree and work with athletes.
"It's very athlete driven," Smith said of Gymdaze, and she focuses on her students' specific goals and needs. She works with dancers who want to improve their technique, she said, or students trying out for cheerleader.
For more information, visit Gymdaze on Facebook, where Smith can be contacted through Messenger.
Her studio is off Gilmer Road, near where Starbucks recently opened.