Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hardin Ace Hardware Manager Alec James has a brief response when asked about how his Longview business has fared since the COVID-19 pandemic started: “It’s been busy.”
James said the increase in business echoes that seen at big box stores.
“A lot of people had to stay home, and we were fortunate enough to stay open, being an essential business, and ended up being a place a lot of people came to get the things they needed to catch up on at-home projects,” he said. “We’re blessed to be in this business so, yeah, we’ve been busy — busier than normal.”
James believes a lot of people saw the lines at the larger retailers and realized that “minus some of the quantity, we have just as much as the big box stores, and you’re shopping local when you’re shopping here.“
Initially, the store switched to curb-side sales only for customer and employee safety.
“We closed the doors to customers,” said James, “and set up tents outside, and that lasted a little over a month.”
James says the store most recently has required customers and employees to wear face masks, and a hand-sanitizing station is set up at the door. Hand sanitizer also is available at the register.
James says it has been difficult keeping shelves stocked.
“Anything pertaining to safety from the virus. All the PPE. Masks, gloves. We’ve sold full painter suits to people wanting to stay as far away from the stuff as possible,” he said. “Our cleaning aisle is still 20% empty. A lot of our cleaning products we still can’t get. We can’t get Lysol.”
He said the real surprise, though, has been in the grill department, adding that be believes more people are cooking at home.
“Grills and fuel for grills, whether it be pellets, charcoal or gas” are more popular, he said. “We have sold a record number of grills this year — it’s been something else.”
James’s parents, Randy and Beth James, bought the Hardin True Value Hardware store in 2001 from Bob Hardin, who started the business more than 40 years ago. It was renamed Hardin Ace Hardware.