Twice as many permits for construction of single-family homes were issued this April than a year ago, the latest evidence residential real estate so far has been relatively unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It really has not affected me in my construction yet,” said Perry Waggoner, president of Waggoner Custom Homes. “I’m not saying it won’t.”
He was among six builders issued a total of 12 permits by the Longview Development Services Department last month. That was up from six in April 2019.
Earlier, the Longview Area Association of Realtors reported the number of homes sold through its Multiple Listing Service during April was up 11% from a year ago across its multi-county area. Within Longview ZIP codes, though, sales were down about 4%.
Waggoner took out a permit to build a 4,953-square-foot house at 1221 Jasmine Lane with a construction value of $386,715. That was more than twice the average value of all permits issued. According to city data, April’s average home permit value was $182,865, down from $202,914 a year ago, a drop of about 10%.
They ranged in value from $88,519 for a 10-room house at 1220 Mission Creek Drive by Conaway & Sons, to $445,000 for a two-story, 22-room house Jim Fisher & Associates plans to build at 5611 Palladio Lane.
Conaway & Sons led the pack with seven permits, and the other builders each received one apiece. Conaway partner Brent Conaway was unavailable for comment.
The April permits were not affected by COVID-19 because plans for custom homes were in the works for awhile, said Tommy Goforth of Goforth Custom Builders. He took out a permit to build a 12-room custom home at 2102 Boston Drive with a construction value of $180,000.
“I think buyers were already working with lenders and starting the building process” before the pandemic outbreak, Goforth said. “I don’t think we have seen the effects of the pandemic yet.”
Goforth said he is more concerned about the decline in the oil and gas industry, which is linked to the pandemic because Americans are doing driving and traveling less while being sheltered in place.
“We are so dependent on the oil industry,” Goforth said. “There are a lot of oilfield workers out of work right now.”
Goforth, Waggoner and other builders have helped to bring the year’s total permits for single-family homes to 41, up from 39 for January through April 2019. They have exceeded the levels from a year ago even though Longview issued no permits for single-family homes in February.
Waggoner said the custom home he is building will have sale value exceeding $400,000, while Goforth said his home would go for $230,000 to about $240,000.
As with all building permit values, the listed value is the construction cost and does not take into account other factors that go into the sale price of a home, including land, the builder’s profit and real estate professional’s commission.