The number of homes sold in the Longview area during August jumped more than 11 percent from a year ago, according to data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors. Average home prices increased 10 percent.
Real estate agents and brokers reported selling 331 homes in August in the 10-county Longview area, up from 297 a year ago. The average sale price increased to $195,860 from $178,651.
Home sales in the Longview area so far this year have totaled 2,275, up 16.8% from 1,947 homes sold from the January through August period in 2018.
“We have seen a great summer and start to September in the Longview market,” Melanie Northcutt Crocker, broker/owner of Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview, said in an email. “With interest rates continuing to be low, we are seeing more and more buyers entering the market, with homes in the median price of $185,000 not lasting but a few days after listing.”
Lower mortgage interest rates translate into lower monthly payments, making homes more affordable. Though rates rose this week, they remain at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.56%, up from 3.49% last week but down from 4.6% a year ago.
Sharing similar optimism, Shayne Wilson, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Lenhart in Gilmer, said home sales this year have been better than 2018.
“It is hard to explain why the increase in sold property,” Wilson said in an email. “Lots of people working in our community. So, when people are making money, it is normal for them to want to own their own home. There has been a lack of inventory this year, so it has been a sellers market. If people are thinking of selling, I would say now is a good time.”
Within Longview ZIP codes, agents and brokers closed 91 sales in August, up 19.7% from 76 homes sold a year ago. The median sale price was $185,000, up 17.8% from $157,000 a year ago.
Homes in the price range of $100,000 to $199,000 accounted for 57% of all sales in August, followed by 26.7% for homes ranging in price from $200,000 to $299,999.
Across the 10-county region, homes stayed on the market an average of 96 days during August, about 5% longer than a year ago, when the average was 91 days.
The association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.