Land Longview ISD paid a net of $4.6 million for is valued much lower than that by the Gregg County Appraisal District because of its agricultural exemption, said Dr. James Wilcox, superintendent of Longview ISD.
The district in June agreed to purchase 62 acres from Keith and Leslie Nance for $5.6 million. The Nances in turn donated $1 million back to Longview ISD. The land is north of Hawkins Parkway with access to Airline Road. The Gregg Appraisal District lists the market value of the property as $365,160, but its value reflects its agricultural designation.
Also, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox provided what he said is information about comparable sales from Don W. Hooper, a consultant the district worked with on planning its failed bond election in May. That information shows three other sales: 25 acres on the Fourth Street extension that sold for more than $16.2 million, or $648,139/acre; 65 acres at Judson Road and Hawkins Parkway that sold for almost $6.4 million, or $98,000 acre; and 13 acres at U.S. 259/George Richey Road that sold more than $3.2 million, or $247,688/acre.
in comparison, the land LISD purchased went for $90,322/acre before the $1 million donation back to Longview ISD and $74,193 when the donation is factored in.
Longview ISD has said the land is north of the high school baseball and soccer fields and will be used for “future building needs of the district,” without providing specifics. Some district parents and taxpayers have questioned the use of district money to possibly purchase land for projects that were voted down in the May bond election.
"We certainly can't build" on that land without voter approval, Wilcox said. He said, though, that the district needed to purchase the land because there isn't more land available around Longview High School.
"Once that land's gone there's no other chance," Wilcox said.
"We’re pleased with this," Wilcox told the district's board of trustees on Monday.
"It will give some future board an option," those trustees might not otherwise have, he said. "Because when that land's gone, it will just be gone."
Other highlights noted about the property are: It has city sewer service on the property and electrical service; the planned expansion of Spring Hill Road will provide the property with front access; and it provides two entrances off Airline Road.