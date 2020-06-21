The city of Longview issued 26 permits for single-family homes in May, showing no sign of a slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying energy industry slump.
The total is more than eight times the three permits issued in May 2019, but the average permit value also dropped 25.2%, from $222,667 to $166,520, according to city data. However, the total ties the 26 permits that the city’s Development Services Department issued pre-pandemic in December.
The city issued 67 permits for the five-month period this year, up 59.5% from 42 a year ago.
The permits ranged in value from $80,000 for two nine-room houses that BTO Properties is building on North Court Street under the South Longview Incentive Program to $650,000 for a 11-room house that Kevin Mitchell is building at Huntington Court. The South Longview Incentive Program program waives fees to encourage the building of more affordable homes.
Gilmer-based Henson Builders, owned by Richard Henson, took out 10 permits — the most of any builder — for the 64-lot fourth phase of the Ray Creek Estates subdivision on Myra Lynn Lane. He said other builders completed the previous phases.
“I can tell you homes have not slowed down for us at all,” Henson said. “I think there is a shortage of homes in this price range, filling a void in the (housing) market.”
All the homes have a permit value of $100,000, contain 10 or 11 rooms and range in size from 1,628 to 2,392 square feet, according to Development Services.
Like Henson, builders Chris Schroeder of Chris Schroeder Construction and Reggie Scadden of Real Estate Alternatives said they are not seeing a slowdown or any other possible effects from COVID-19. Both men are building homes on Frankie Lane.
“Truthfully, this is East Texas,” said Schroeder, who took out permits for three homes. “Here in East Texas, we have always thrived. To me, we just never had any slowdown.”
He said the homes are targeted to potential owners who are young families with no more that two children and will sell for around $200,000. Their permit values range from $160,000 to $185,000.
Scadden concurred with Schroeder, saying, “This is not New York. This is not California. We’re in different economies.”
He said his homes will be starter homes for young families and sell for around $190,000. Both their permit values are $140,000.
As with all building permit values, the listed value is the construction cost and does not take into account other factors that go into the sale price of a home, including land, the builder’s profit and real estate professional’s commission.