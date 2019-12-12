Homebuilders in Longview had their busiest month in November since August and have tied so far this year with the 97 permits issued from January to November 2018, according to city data.
The Longview Development Services Department issued 15 permits for single-family homes in November, more than double the seven issued a year ago. It is the highest number the city has issued since 16 in August.
The average permit value in November at $198,330 was 3.2% higher than the average from a year ago at $192,109. The permits ranged in value from $80,453 for a 1,387-square-foot home that Conaway & Sons is building at 1224 Mission Creek Drive to $273,000 for a 2,712-square-foot house that Reich Builders Ltd. is building at 3804 Hidden Hills Circle.
The city issued the most permits at three apiece to Pyramid Homes owned by Anwar Khalifa and New Vintages Custom Homes owned by Jim and Mindy Scott.
Khalifa and Jim Scott cited favorable housing market conditions for a good month in November.
“Texas is a great environment for good homes that are moderately priced,” said Khalifa, citing less stringent regulations and lower permit fees than in other states. “I had a great year in Longview.”
Khalifa, who builds homes in Longview and Tyler, said he plans to start on the three homes for the issued permits on Palms Lane next week. He said they will take four to five months to build.
He said his spec homes, which will range in size from 2,563 to 3,164 square feet, appeal to middle-income families. Buyers have included attorneys, retirees, power-line workers and veterans, he said.
The permit values for Khalifa’s three homes range from $170,000 to $190,000, according to city data. He said he thinks they will sell from $269,000 to $319,000.
By contrast, Jim Scott is building three homes on Savannah Hills Lane that range from 3,339 to 3,692 square feet and have permit values ranging from $248,500 to $254,000.
Scott said he expects the homes will sell for under $400,000 and appeal to buyers who have middle to upper-middle incomes. They include doctors, attorneys and energy industry professionals.
“The market is still very good for new homes,” Scott said, citing interest rates in the low 3% range. Scott, who manages an oilfield services company, said he builds homes part time and has had his busiest period for building homes since 2013.
Scott said one of the houses is a custom home with a buyer on contract while the two other homes are being built on spec.
“We are starting now on these homes,” he said. “They are going to be completed in April. The potential buyers are looking more in the springtime when the homes are completed.”
As with all building permit values, the listed value is the construction cost and does not take into account other factors that go into the sale price of a home, including land, the builder’s profit and real estate professional’s commission.