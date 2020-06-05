The J.C. Penney in the Longview Mall is not among 154 stores the company plans to close next week in the first phase of its post-bankruptcy efforts.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures, which in Texas will include stores in Lufkin, Palestine, Paris, Greenville, Huntsville, Lewisville and one in Dallas. A list of the stores closing in the first round was published on Penney's website.
Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.