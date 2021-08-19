Area business representatives spent Thursday shopping at the Longview Mall — for employees.
Mall general manager Kelly Overby said about 50 tables had been set up for employers to meet with potential workers and hand out applications during the Workforce Solutions East Texas Job Expo.
She added that turnout had been light as the expo opened but hoped it would pick up in the afternoon.
Overby said many hiring sectors were represented at the event with groups from the health care community, food service industry, law enforcement, transportation, manufacturing, retail sales and others taking applications and answering questions.
“Even a number of our mall tenants are so short-handed they have unmanned tables outside their stores with applications out there for people to take,” she added.
Kimberly Nix said she hadn’t planned on job hunting when she left her home this morning to shop for a pair of shoes for her child.
“I just came here for a pair of size 7’s,” she said laughing as she picked up applications from representatives at different tables. “I already have a job that I enjoy, but I’m always looking to advance, and it’d be nice to find something more professional.”
Unlike Nix, Ronald Harris and his daughter, Tenia, came to the mall because of the job expo. Harris said he was employed part-time but was seeking a full-time job.
His daughter, however, was looking for a part-time job while she finishes her last semester at Tyler Junior College.
“We’re really hoping to get a lot of job seekers out here now that the kids are back in school and the parents are ready to go back to work,” said Overby, who said she has prior experience in workforce development from her time at the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Staffing shortages have put some area businesses, especially restaurants, in a bind.
Several Longview eateries reported this past week that they had been forced to either temporarily close or change their services because of "challenges" with staffing.