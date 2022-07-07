D-Bat, a national indoor baseball and softball training facility, is now open in Longview.
Jason and Chelsea Cox opened their franchise location in a portion of the former Stage store that has been renovated in Longview Mall. D-Bat offers an indoor baseball and softball training facility and academy with indoor batting cages and pitching machines, as well as a pro shop that sells bats, shirts, uniforms and other merchandise.
Jason Cox said he grew up in in the area, playing baseball as a child and in college. He and his wife, Chelsea, moved to Longview from Mount Pleasant in 2018, with the intent of opening their franchise D-Bat location. It look longer than expected, he said, with the new D-Bat location opening June 20.
"We feel like it's going pretty good," Jason Cox said, adding that memberships are growing and more people are signing up for lessons with D-Bat instructors. While Cox said memberships offer more benefits, walk-ins also are welcome.
Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
D-BAT was founded in 1998 by Cade and Kyle Griffis. The first location was in Addison, and the business began offering franchises in 2009, the D-Bat website says. Today it has more than 145 locations.
For more information, visit dbatlongview.com.