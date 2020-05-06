Mona Stanphill of Mount Pleasant went shopping Tuesday at the Longview Mall, the largest venue she has patronized since the global COVID-19 pandemic hit the region and the second day some of the stores in the mall reopened.
“I think it is a good idea, to get America started again,” Stanphill said.
Gov. Greg Abbott on April 27 announced he would allow stores and other businesses closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic to reopen beginning last Friday, but at 25% capacity and with other restrictions.
“It is up to the individuals to be protecting themselves from anything, not just corona,” Stanphill said. “We are all humans, and we should act like humans.”
Stanphill, who was accompanied by 11-year-old granddaughter Chloe Wood, believes she is a survivor of the new coronavirus.
She said she experienced symptoms of the virus in February, a week after possible exposure at a hospital in Dallas. She said she went to UT Health Tyler because she had a sore throat and temperature of 104.2 degees but did not want to pay $1,200 to get tested for COVID-19.
She said she called her doctor the next day and requested the antibiotic Zithromax, commonly known as Z-Pak, and cough syrup, and stayed home and isolated herself for three weeks.
“I really felt like death,” Stanphill said. “I could not make it from my bed to the bathroom. It was very, very scary.”
Stanphill said she recovered on her own. Medical experts have said many people recover from the novel coronavirus, but people who are 65 and older, have underlying health conditions, or both, face serious illnesses and possible death.
Mount Pleasant, where Stanphill lives, is in the county seat of Titus County, which has reported 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths so far, said James Webster, assistant to County Judge Brian Lee.
Stanphill and Chloe went Mother’s Day shopping for Chloe’s mother, while Chloe also shopped for Stanphill.
“I’m happy she made it,” Chloe said.
Chloe and her grandmother and a few other shoppers had largely the whole mall to themselves Tuesday, and that made maintaining social distance of 6 feet no challenge. Mall management recommended wearing face masks.
The mall’s website said 29 stores and other businesses had reopened as of Tuesday. The mall began offering curbside service April 24 for customers of Chick-fil-A and Dick’s Sporting Goods, mall spokeswoman Monica Hale said.
First-time mall shopper Jennifer Elias, 17, of Houston said she was disappointed Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and J.C. Penny had not reopened. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old sister, Dayanara.
“I want more stores to open,” Jennifer said. She said she was not worried about getting COVID-19.
“I feel like it is a distraction,” Jennifer said.
Klifton Willis of Longview said he visited the mall for a business transaction and plans to open a clothing store in South Longview.
Willis chatted with Mo Fathy, who ran the Custom Tees kiosk.
Fathy, who initially opened his kiosk 18 months ago, said he stayed home and watched TV during the shutdown.
Reopened for the second day, he said business was neither good nor bad.
“It could be better,” he said.
Business also has been “kind of slow” for Courtenay Bradshaw, owner of Grind and Shine espresso and coffee bar.
However, Bradshaw, in business for two years, said mall management has been supportive, handing out vouchers for mall patrons to obtain free drinks for which the mall would reimburse her. She said she received 11 vouchers as of Tuesday afternoon.
She encouraged people to visit the mall.
“People need to come out,” Bradshaw said. “It’s safe. It’s a good place to walk and see people.”
Mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The mall parking lot also will be the scene of a blood drive that Carter BloodCare will conduct from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday, Hale said.